'Strictly Come Dancing' Unveils Celebrities Taking On Sport Relief Special

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ is set to return to our screens later this month, with bosses now unveiling who will be taking part.
Three footballing legends - Alex Scott, Chris Kamara and David Ginola - will all be taking to the floor for a charity special of the hit BBC show.
They will perform a routine to New Order’s ‘World In Motion’ during a special segment set to air during the Sport Relief telethon on 23 March.
Pro dancer Pasha Kovalev has been paired up with former England star Alex, while Karen Clifton and Anya Garnis will be partnering the boys.
David does have somewhat of an advantage, however, as he previously competed on the French version of ‘Strictly’.
He finished in third place in the first series of ‘Danse Avec Les Stars’ in 2011.
The Sport Relief telethon will be presented by Gary Lineker, Davina McCall, Ore Oduba, Paddy McGuinness, Claudia Winkleman and Freddie Flintoff, and will come live from Salford for the first time.
Other highlights on the night include ‘Celebrity Boxing’, where presenter Helen Skelton will take on Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Made In Chelsea’s Spencer Matthews takes on footballer Wayne Bridges in the ring.
Sport Relief airs at 7pm on Friday 23 March on BBC One.