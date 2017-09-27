‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses have announced the songs and dances each of the contestants will be performing for their second live show this week and, as ever, it’s a mixed bag.

For anyone wondering just how “mixed” we’re talking, among the 15 artists whose music will be covered over the course of the episode are Billy Ocean, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran and musical theatre staples, Rodgers and Hammerstein.

It’s also the first time that the Salsa and Charleston will be attempted on the current series.