‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses have announced the songs and dances each of the contestants will be performing for their second live show this week and, as ever, it’s a mixed bag.
For anyone wondering just how “mixed” we’re talking, among the 15 artists whose music will be covered over the course of the episode are Billy Ocean, Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran and musical theatre staples, Rodgers and Hammerstein.
It’s also the first time that the Salsa and Charleston will be attempted on the current series.
Check out the full list of numbers below…
- Alexandra Burke and Gorka Marquez will dance the Paso Doble to ‘Ven A Bailar’ by Jennifer Lopez
- Aston Merrygold and Janette Manrara will dance the Salsa to ‘Despacito’ by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, featuring Justin Bieber
- Brian Conley and Amy Dowden will dance the Cha Cha to ‘Shake Your Groove Thing’ by Peaches and Herb
- Charlotte Hawkins and Brendan Cole will dance the Cha Cha to ‘Sugar’ by Maroon 5
- Chizzy Akudolu and Pasha Kovalev will dance the Foxtrot to ‘I’m A Woman’ from ‘Smokey Joe’s Café’
- Davood Ghadami and Nadiya Bychkova will dance the Quickstep to ‘Last Nite’ by The Strokes
- Debbie McGee and Giovanni Pernice will dance the Viennese Waltz to ‘She’s Always A Woman’ by Billy Joel
- Gemma Atkinson and Aljaz Skorjanec will dance the Waltz to ‘Un Giorno Per Noi (A Time For Us)’ by Josh Groban
- Joe McFadden and Katya Jones will dance the Tango to ‘Castle On The Hill’ by Ed Sheeran
- Jonnie Peacock and Oti Mabuse will dance the Jive to ‘Johnny B. Goode’ by Chuck Berry
- Mollie King and AJ Pritchard will dance the Tango to ‘Addicted To Love’ by Robert Palmer (as covered by Tina Turner)
- Reverend Richard Coles and Dianne Buswell perform the American Smooth to ‘Love Really Hurts Without You’ by Billy Ocean
- Ruth Langsford and Anton Du Beke will perform the Charleston to ‘The Charleston’ by Bob Wilson and his Varsity Rhythm Boys
- Simon Rimmer and Karen Clifton will Waltz to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ by Rodgers and Hammerstein, taken from ‘Carousel’
- Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton will perform the Charleston to ‘If You Knew Susie’ by Enoch Light and The Charleston City All-Stars
Following the live launch over the weekend, one couple will also be booted off the series in Sunday night’s (1 October) results show, which will include the first dance-off of the series.