The BBC have insisted that Will Young wasn’t edited out of last week’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ final, contradicting reports claiming otherwise.
It’s believed Will, who quit the most recent series of the show, turned down the chance to be in the group dance on final weekend, and numerous outlets then claimed he was airbrushed out of all of the video clips shown.
However, bosses have now pointed out that this was not the case, telling Digital Spy: “Will wasn’t edited out. He was featured in the opening sequence, the title sequence and the vox pops sequence.”
Got that everyone? Good.
The ‘Strictly’ final lived up to everyone’s expectations, and it wasn’t just about the three couples competing, as the programme was also Len Goodman’s final live show.
The head judge has now stepped down from his role, and it’s expected that a replacement will be announced in due course, and there’s no shortage of applicants for the job.
While the BBC are remaining tight-lipped on who is on the shortlist, Brendan Cole has thrown his hat into the ring, as have Arlene Phillips and Karen Hardy.