International Womens' Day: 12 Quotes About Being Strong Women

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2017, here at The Huffington Post UK we are taking inspiration from our favourite females. Remembering their words of wisdom, and learning from what they have to say about internal strength. Here are twelve of our favourites.

Eleanor Roosevelt

“A woman is like a tea bag. You never know how strong it is until it’s in hot water.”

Emma Watson

“Both men and women should feel free to be sensitive. Both men and women should feel free to be strong.”

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

“Of course I am not worried about intimidating men. The type of man who will be intimidated by me is exactly the type of man I have no interest in.”