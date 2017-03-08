International Womens' Day: 12 Quotes About Being Strong Women

In celebration of International Women’s Day 2017, here at The Huffington Post UK we are taking inspiration from our favourite females. Remembering their words of wisdom, and learning from what they have to say about internal strength. Here are twelve of our favourites.
Eleanor Roosevelt
“A woman is like a tea bag. You never know how strong it is until it’s in hot water.”
Emma Watson
“Both men and women should feel free to be sensitive. Both men and women should feel free to be strong.”
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
“Of course I am not worried about intimidating men. The type of man who will be intimidated by me is exactly the type of man I have no interest in.”
Gloria Steinem
“We are the women our parents warned us against, and we are proud of that.”
Rosa Parks
“I have learned over the years that when one’s mind is made up, this diminishes fear, knowing what must be done does away with fear.”
Helen Mirren
“Women have got to stop being polite. If I ever had children, which I don’t, the first thing I’d teach a girl of mine is the words ‘fuck off’.”
Beyonce Knowles Carter
“Power is not given to you. You have to take it.”
Maya Angelou
“Nothing can dim the light which shines from within.”
Diane Von Furstenberg
“I’ve never met a woman who is not strong, but sometimes they don’t let it out. Then there’s a tragedy, and then all of a sudden that strength comes. My message is let the strength come out before the tragedy.”
Melinda Gates
“A woman with a voice is, by definition, a strong woman.”
Malala Yousafzai
“If one man can destroy everything, why can’t one girl change it?”
Amy Poehler
“I just love bossy women. I could be around them all day. To me, bossy is not a pejorative term at all. It means somebody’s passionate and engaged and ambitious and doesn’t mind learning.”