The University of Surrey has launched a meningitis vaccination programme after a student died amid an outbreak of the infection on campus. First year physics student John Igboanugo died earlier this month as a result of the meningitis B infection while on a trip to Italy with the institution’s American football team. Two other students at the university have also been diagnosed with the disease since the end of March.

Facebook John Igboanugo died from the infection while on a trip to Italy

According to Surrey University, the pair are now “recovering well” after being hospitalised. Working with Public Health England, the uni has now started a vaccination programme to halt the spread of the infection on campus. The scheme will see undergraduate students living in halls of residence - around 4,200 people - offered the MenB vaccine. Vice chancellor Professor Max Lu said: “We are greatly saddened by the death of our student, and our hearts go out to his family and friends during what continues to be a very difficult time.

Our thoughts and prayers go to John Igboanugo's family and friends.

A truely blessed individual who has touched many hearts.#stingersfamily — Surrey Stingers (@SurreyStingers) April 7, 2017

“The health and wellbeing of everyone on campus is of the utmost importance. We are working closely with PHE on a targeted vaccination programme and are reassured that the risk to staff, students and visitors is still very low.” According to the NHS website, meningitis is an infection of the “protective membranes that surround the brain and spinal cord”.

University of Surrey The University of Surrey has now launched a vaccination programme