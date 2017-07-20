Getty Images The current student loan system could leave graduates on both ends of the pay scale struggling to save, a new report claims

Nurses and midwives could end up paying back thousands more for their student loans than their high-earning peers in finance and law, new research claims. According to a report by the University and College Union, a “regressive” student loan system means that many of these university leavers will struggle to save for a mortgage or a pension. Researchers found that when a male nurse and a man working in finance leave university, they are both likely to have debts of £44,000. However, while the finance worker will pay back £55,000, paying their debt off at the age of 38, the lower-paid nurse will fork out £4,000 more - despite never fully paying back their loan. This is because, unable to pay off their loans quickly like their high-earning counterparts, lower paid workers continue to accrue interest that must then be paid off. Interest rates on student loans rose by a third in April, with rates starting at 3.1% and reaching 6.1% for the highest-earning university leavers.

UCU UCU research claims that a male nurse will pay back £4,000 more in student loan repayments than their counterpart working in finance

Dr Gavan Conlon, one of the authors of the report, said that the analysis debunks claims that the current student loan system is “progressive”. “At a time when there is a crisis in teacher and nurse recruitment, these workers, upon whom almost everyone relies, should be offered incentives to enter these professions rather than the current approach that appears to penalise workers for the entire duration of their working lives.” However, the same situation does not apply for female nurses and midwives, with these workers set to pay back £26,000, while female finance and law professionals are expected to pay between £61,000 and £62,000. But the report states that graduates at the other end of the pay scale may also find a mortgage and a pension unachievable, with researchers predicting a “mid-life tax crisis” for high-earners. The study claims that between tax, NI contributions and student loan repayments, many higher-earning graduates will end up paying marginal tax rates of 51% throughout their 30s and 40s. For example, a male engineering graduate is expected pay 51% tax on his earnings over £45,000 between the ages of 33 and 47, while male doctors and IT professionals will spend their entire thirties at this rate. In comparison, graduates without a loan in the same profession can expect to pay 42% tax, while someone without a degree at all is expected to pay 32%.

Nomad via Getty Images Female medical professionals will spend longer than their male colleagues paying the 51% tax rate