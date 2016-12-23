Students Buy Teacher New Vans For Christmas And His Reaction Is Adorable

A class chipped in to buy their teacher a pair of new shoes for Christmas and his reaction has left people smiling around the world.

Secondary school psychology teacher Taylor Kerby complimented a pupil on his Vans on the first day of term. So for Christmas, his class clubbed together to buy him a pair.

One of the pupils posted a video of Kerby’s reaction on Twitter, where it’s received more than 55,000 retweets and 144,000 likes.

In the video, Kerby can be seen gasping as he opens the shoe box before thanking his class profusely.

“Look at these, I’m the coolest kid on the block right now,” he says.

The 25 pupils, from Edgewood High School in California, each paid $2 towards the present.

Kerby told Buzzfeed he was surprised by the thoughtful gesture because he “never expected to be liked” by the students.

He joined the school earlier this year and a lot of his friends had warned him secondary school kids could be tough to win over.