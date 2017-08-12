Susan Shepherd suffered minor injuries in the blast in Rosslyn Avenue, Sunderland, on Friday morning.

A woman pulled from the rubble of her home after a gas blast survived because a fridge fell on her, her sister has said.

Her semi-detached home was reduced to a pile of rubble and her neighbour’s house also badly damaged.

But her sister, Tracy Tia Judson, said that Shepherd avoided more serious injury thanks to her fridge.

Writing on Facebook, she said: “The fridge fell on top of her and saved her life, she’s absolutely fine under the circumstances, she’s got minor burns to her back, face and arms and her hip might need stitching.”

Northumberland Police and the ambulance service were called to the Rosslyn Avenue scene, in Ryhope, around 8.50am.