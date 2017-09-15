‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Susan Calman has admitted she’s having a particularly tough time with one aspect of the rehearsals.

Last weekend, an emotional Susan found out that she had been partnered with her favourite professional, Kevin Clifton, and the two have since hit the rehearsal studio ahead of their dance floor debut next week.

However, it seems Susan is not exactly used to being twirled around, confessing she’s struggling with dizziness behind the scenes.