    • ENTERTAINMENT
    12/07/2017 13:17 BST

    21 Times Susanna Reid's Face Revealed The True Reality Of Working With Piers Morgan

    This woman deserves a medal.

    ‘Good Morning Britain’ may have enjoyed a ratings boost in recent months, but as viewing figures continue to grow, so does Piers Morgan’s ego - something which his poor co-presenter Susanna Reid has to deal with on a daily basis.

    The pair have worked together for more than a year now, and in that time, Susanna has developed a set of facial expressions that tell us what she’s really thinking every time he opens his mouth...

    1. The ‘WTF is he on about now?’

    ITV

    2. The ‘I wonder if Holly Willoughby has to put up with this amount of crap from Phillip Schofield’

    ITV

    3. The ‘I never had to deal with this from Bill Turnbull’

    ITV

    4. The ‘haha, totally just got one up on him’

    ITV

    5. The ’20 years in the biz - how did it all come to this?′

    ITV

    6. The ‘my eyes couldn’t roll any more if they tried’

    ITV

    7. The ‘literally out of fucks to give’

    ITV

    8. The ‘get my agent on the phone, I can’t do this anymore’

    ITV

    9. The ‘perhaps if I pretend to look really, really, really happy, people won’t know how much I’m crying inside’

    ITV

    10. The ‘I’m going to be a national hero for this’

    ITV

    11. The ‘he’s just farted and it stinks’

    ITV

    12. The ‘rather you than me, love’

    ITV

    13. The ‘yep, he’s definitely talking bollocks again’

    ITV

    14. The ‘I would rather be anywhere else on God’s green earth than on this couch right now’

    ITV

    15. The ‘oh lord, he’s talking about politics again’

    ITV

    16. The ‘oh would you just fuck off’

    ITV

    17. The ‘touch me with that and I will set my lawyers on you quicker than you can say Donald Trump’

    ITV

    18. The ‘maybe if I’m nice to him it won’t seem as bad’

    ITV

    19. The ‘I’m going to pretend I’m totally cool with him touching my freshly-washed hair’

    ITV

    20. The ‘you dare and I will rip you apart limb by limb’

    ITV

    21. The ‘I wish Ben Shephard was on today’

    ITV

    ‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays at 6am on ITV. 

