It is thought that the drug interferes with stem cell functioning, which is responsible for tissue repair and renewal.

A new study has found that taking amphetamine regularly ages the arteries dramatically, to the point where they resemble that of an elderly person.

People take the illegal drug to stay awake and energised - often at parties. But little do they know that it could be wreaking absolute havoc on their bodies, especially the heart.

Speed, or amphetamine, abuse is becoming more widespread across the globe.

Amphetamine, also known as speed, whizz and sulph, is a Class B drug that makes people feel incredibly excited and energised and is often used in situations where they would usually get tired, such as on a night out.

The drug is associated with heart issues, including speeding up heart rate, sharply increasing blood pressure, and boosting the risk of stroke, heart attack and aneurysm rupture.

Prolonged use of the drug has also been associated with skin ageing.

A new study by researchers at the University of Western Australia discovered that amphetamine also prematurely ages the heart and arteries.

They measured blood flow through the brachial artery in the upper arm and the radial artery in the forearm of 713 people in their 30s and 40s, attending a clinic for substance misuse between 2006 and 2011.

They did this to assess the degree of arterial stiffening, which is where arteries harden as the body ages.

Each patient was asked about their drug use, and placed into one of four groups: non-smokers, smokers, amphetamine users, and methadone users.

Most of those in the amphetamine group had used within the previous week and nearly half had used just the day before.

The results showed that of all four groups, the cardiovascular system of amphetamine users seemed to be ageing much faster than that of smokers and methadone users, both in terms of pure chronological age, and over time.

These findings held true even after taking account of other known cardiovascular risk factors, such as weight and cholesterol levels.