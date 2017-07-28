The tampon tax has hit two big bouts of controversy this year - first when it was revealed funds from the tax went to an anti-abortion charity, and second when it was revealed that it would take the EU nearly 18 months to overturn the 5% levy on sanitary products.

But one bright spot is that supermarket retailer Tesco has announced they will cover the 5% tax on behalf of customers. It will apply to nearly 100 products including sanitary towels, panty-liners and tampons.

Laura Coryton, leader of the ‘Stop Taxing Periods’ campaign who began the Change.org petition to abolish the ‘sexist’ tax welcomed the news.

Talking to HuffPost UK she said: “Tesco’s new period scheme is a bold and brave one. Reducing their period products by 5% to cover tampon tax not only helps our protest against the sexist tax, but it also helps to fight period poverty across the UK, too. I hope to see more retailers following their groundbreaking footsteps. Period!”