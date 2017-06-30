Tattoo Artist Proposes To Girlfriend With Adorable Ink On His Leg

A tattoo artist has proposed to his unsuspecting girlfriend in the cutest and most creative way.

Vinny Capaldo-Smith asked his girlfriend Brooke Wodark to tattoo his ankle. But as she was getting the kit ready, he pulled up the leg of his shorts to reveal one of her drawings already inked on his leg, accompanied by the words: “Will you marry me?”

Below it were two check boxes, one for “yes” and one for “no”.

Wodark was incredibly emotional, but despite all of the shaking, she managed to ink an ‘X’ in the box marked “yes”. Adorable.