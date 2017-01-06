Taylor Hill has stripped off for the February issue of Vogue.

The 20-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel stars on the cover, and in a sultry shoot inside, alongside fellow supermodels Anna Ewers and Imaan Hammam.

French fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier shot the images, including the fully-nude black and white image below.

A photo posted by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jan 3, 2017 at 5:59pm PST

In the accompanying interview, Hill reveals both she and her family were surprised when she was scouted as a model aged 14.

“I was, like, the opposite of cool. Obsessed with Harry Potter,” she said.

“I had all this frizzy hair I didn’t know what to do with; I wore my sisters’ hand-me-downs, which I was too tall for, so nothing ever fitted.”

A photo posted by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Jan 3, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

Despite originally thinking the photographer who said she should be a model was “insane”, Hill’s career skyrocketed after she was first cast by Victoria’s Secret in 2014.

To see the full shoot, pick up the February issue of Vogue in shops now.

You can also scroll down for a sneak preview.

A photo posted by Updates about Gigi & Taylor (@taylorhadidvogue) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:52am PST

A photo posted by @wearesodroee on Jan 5, 2017 at 7:09pm PST

A photo posted by Updates about Gigi & Taylor (@taylorhadidvogue) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:51am PST

A photo posted by HF & Commercial Modelling (@hfconfess) on Jan 5, 2017 at 12:54pm PST

Also on HuffPost Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 1 of 26 Gigi Hadid Share this slide: Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images