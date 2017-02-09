Remember at the height of Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift’s romance last summer, when the actor was photographed in an “I [Heart] T.S.” tank-top?
Well, he’s finally addressed what was going on there.
As you may recall, the pair’s relationship was plagued with rumours they were staging their romance for publicity, with the pictures of Tom in the infamous tank-top as he splashed around with Taylor and her friends at a Fourth Of July party serving as the icing on the cake.
But while they’ve both remained fairly tight-lipped since their relationship drew to a close last year, he’s finally had the chance to offer his side of the story regarding the photos that had everyone talking.
In a lengthy new interview with GQ, he explained: “The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ’Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ‘I’ve got this.’
Speaking about how the aftermath affected him (and continues to affect him, according to the GQ reporter) personally, he continued: “I have to be so psychologically strong about not letting other people’s interpretations about my life affect my life. A relationship exists between two people. We will always know what it was.
“The narratives that are out there altogether have been extrapolated from pictures that were taken without consent or permission, with no context. Nobody had the context for that story.
“And I’m still trying to work out a way of having a personal life and protecting it, but also without hiding. So the hardest thing is that that was a joke among friends on the Fourth of July.”
Although this is the most he’s said on the break-up since it happened, Tom first addressed the split back in September, when he insisted that he and the ‘Mean’ singer were still on good terms.
Read Tom’s full profile in GQ.