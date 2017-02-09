Remember at the height of Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift’s romance last summer, when the actor was photographed in an “I [Heart] T.S.” tank-top?

Well, he’s finally addressed what was going on there.

As you may recall, the pair’s relationship was plagued with rumours they were staging their romance for publicity, with the pictures of Tom in the infamous tank-top as he splashed around with Taylor and her friends at a Fourth Of July party serving as the icing on the cake.