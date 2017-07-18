A London theatre has sparked rage after posting a toe-curling job advert bashing millennials.

The Tea House Theatre was branded “obnoxious” and “out-of-touch” after advertising a position as a full-time office administrator - which pays between £15,000 and £20,000 - in a very abrupt way.

Starting the ad with “Dear Millennials”, the employers appeared to slam young people as unskilled and unmotivated, saying it was the third time in as many months they had had to fill the role.

Describing the theatre’s success despite numerous hardships, the posting reads: “Are you just not taught anything about existing in the real world, where every penny counts?

“Did no one teach you that the end of your studies is the beginning of your education?”