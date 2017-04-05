All Sections
    05/04/2017 15:12 BST

    Teacher Brings Her Son To Class Dressed As Godzilla

    Parenting win.

    For working parents, trying to balance childcare and time spent in the office can often feel like you’re fighting a losing battle.

    But one mum found an amazing solution for when her son had a teacher-training day, by taking him to school with her.

    Teacher Erika Biga Lee took her seven-year-old Max into her class at Indiana University’s School of Informatics and Computing, while she taught. 

    But Max wasn’t content with sitting in the corner going unnoticed.

    Instead, Max wore a Godzilla costume and walked around while one of Lee’s teenage students took pictures and put them on social media. 

    Lee said on Twitter: “Last year he was a T-Rex and ran around the Cedar hall.”

    Mum, we salute your fantastic work. 

