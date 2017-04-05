Teacher Brings Her Son To Class Dressed As Godzilla

For working parents, trying to balance childcare and time spent in the office can often feel like you’re fighting a losing battle.
But one mum found an amazing solution for when her son had a teacher-training day, by taking him to school with her.
Teacher Erika Biga Lee took her seven-year-old Max into her class at Indiana University’s School of Informatics and Computing, while she taught.
But Max wasn’t content with sitting in the corner going unnoticed.
Instead, Max wore a Godzilla costume and walked around while one of Lee’s teenage students took pictures and put them on social media.
Lee said on Twitter: “Last year he was a T-Rex and ran around the Cedar hall.”
Mum, we salute your fantastic work.