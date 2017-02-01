An academically successful teenager has written a searingly honest open letter to her drug addict parents, thanking them for showing her “life is not sunshine and rainbows”. Chelsea Cameron, 18, says she grew up watching her mum and dad pass out after taking drugs, while people would bang on the door looking for drug money. But in a heartfelt blog post, the Dundee teen forgave the pair for not being there for her, saying the experience has made her “a more patient and tolerant person than I could have imagined”.

She believes that her parents gave her the “greatest lesson” in how to be independent by missing some of the most important days of her life, including the day she was named head girl. The teen wrote on her blog: “Life is not sunshine and rainbows and thank you for teaching me that life is unfair, people disappoint you and there’s sometimes nothing you can do about that. A lesson well learnt from the both of you.” She said her parents’ addiction also warned her off ever taking drugs. “Parents, both of you, thank you for teaching me that taking drugs ruin lives, breaks families apart and gives no one a quality of life worth living,” Cameron continued. “I’ll be eternally grateful for this lesson you have taught me which has a message which has stuck by me until this day and always will, I have never and will never have a desire to take harmful substances through your example.” As her mother and father’s addiction ripped Cameron’s family apart, the young girl was almost expelled from school. But the determined teen turned her life around, becoming head girl and acing her exams.

