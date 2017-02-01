A heroic teenager tried to shield his grandfather from the gunman during the Tunisia terror attack that also killed his brother and uncle, an inquest has heard.

Owen Richards, who was 16 at the time, tried to help Charles Patrick Evans, 78, escape as extremist Seifeddine Rezgui hunted for victims in the five-star hotel in 2015.

But Evans, his 49-year-old son Adrian and his grandson Joel Richards, 19, were all shot dead within 12 hours of arriving in the Sousse beach resort, the Press Association reported.