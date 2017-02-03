WARNING: Some readers may find the photos in this story upsetting. A brave teenager who suffered burns to 85 percent of his body in a devastating house fire has shared a photo of his injuries, telling people: “If you don’t like it, do one”. Troy Mackinlay from County Durham was given just a 5 percent chance of survival after a candle set his grandmother’s house alight in October. Despite miraculously making it out of the blaze, the 19-year-old’s family were told to say their goodbyes after surgeons spent more than 13 hours operating on him.

Abra Wood Troy Mackinlay was given just a 5 percent chance of survival after he was caught in a house fire

In a heart-rending post on Facebook thanking NHS for their hard work, Mackinlay’s sister Abra Wood described her young brother’s harrowing experience. “When we were finally able to go in an see him in the CC, what we was about to see was absolutely horrific,” she wrote. “His face and head was massively swollen up and blistered - the size of a big gym ball. He was in an induced coma and no joke attached to about 10 different machines.” Mackinlay also required dialysis because his kidneys had failed, alongside his lungs and liver, Wood said. “I was heart broken looking at my little brother like this,” she added. “The smell was just horrendous.” But 15 weeks on, the teen is now out of intensive care and in the hospital’s burns unit.

Troy Mackinlay Troy before the accident

Now able to speak, Mackinlay asked his sister to upload the photo to Facebook - the first taken of him since his accident. “He’s still a very very poorly boy and he still has a very long way to go,” Wood wrote. “But my god, he’s doing this! He was had most of his skin grafts done now, and he WILL get there. “He’s lost fingers and finger tips on both hands so is going to have to adapt and he’s still not been out of bed so is going to have to learn to walk again, but the physios are fab,” she continued. “He’s just generally making a miracle recovery,” Wood added. “I’m so bloody proud - we all are.” Since Mackinlay’s story was posted to social media, it has been shared more than 3,900 times and has been liked a further 8,600 times.

Abra Wood Just Giving More than £2,000 has been raised to help in Troy's recovery