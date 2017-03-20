Teenage Girls Missing After ‘Knife Attack Leaves One With Slashed Face’

Police are appealing for information about two teenage girls, who have been missing for five days.
Friends Lilly Jones, 17, and Morgan Pybis, 16, both from Merseyside, are believed to be together. Jones was reportedly last seen at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, 15 March.
Jones’ sister Jazmin told The Sun her sister went missing after allegedly being pinned down and having her face slashed with a knife by three girls.
She is reported to have disappeared just hours after revealing her injuries to her family, after initially attempting to hide them.
“We think she has run away because people have been threatening her and she can’t do anything about it,” Jazmin said.
Jones, from Tarbock Green, Huyton, is described by Merseyside Police as white, of medium build, with long dark hair.
She has four slashes across on her face, on her mouth and near her eyes.
Pybis, of Old Swan, is described as white and of large build with shoulder length light brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101 or the charity Missing People, by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk
Bullying UK offers advice on bullying at work, school and cyberbullying - 0808 800 2222