Teenage Girls Missing After ‘Knife Attack Leaves One With Slashed Face’

Police are appealing for information about two teenage girls, who have been missing for five days.

Friends Lilly Jones, 17, and Morgan Pybis, 16, both from Merseyside, are believed to be together. Jones was reportedly last seen at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, 15 March.

Jones’ sister Jazmin told The Sun her sister went missing after allegedly being pinned down and having her face slashed with a knife by three girls.