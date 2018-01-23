Teenager, 15, Held Over Death Of Classmate, 14, In Germany

A 15-year-old student has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 14-year-old classmate at a secondary school near Dortmund, German police said.

The fatal attack – reported to be a stabbing - occurred at the Käthe Kollwitz comprehensive school at around 8am local time in the town of Lünen.

Bild reports the 15-year-old was spotted by a police helicopter fleeing the scene. He was arrested nearby and is in custody.