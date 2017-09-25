A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a noxious substance attack at an east London shopping centre.
Police were called to Stratford Shopping Centre on Sunday evening just before 8pm amid reports of an altercation between two groups of males.
When the liquid was thrown, both groups fled the scene, with some running into Stratford Station.
Met Police, London Ambulance Service, British Transport Police and London Fire Brigade attended.
Six males were injured in total, though their injuries were not life threatening or life changing.
Police arrested a 15-year-old male in Stratford on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He was taken to an east London police station for questioning and has since been bailed to a date in late October.
Chief Superintendent Ade Adelekan, Borough Commander for Newham said: “I would like to be very clear concerning this incident. What initially may have been perceived as a number of random attacks has, on closer inspection, been found to be one incident involving two groups of males.
“I recognise the lasting impact on victims of corrosive substance attacks. Our response to such attacks is continually improving through training and joint working with partners and we are working with the Home Office to explore possible restrictions around the sale of corrosive substances in conjunction with retailers and manufacturers.”