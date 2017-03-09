A harrowing 911 call made by a teenager moments after both his legs were severed by a passing train has been released by police.

According to reports, 17-year-old Jacob Ohl was walking along train tracks in Atlanta, Georgia when the accident occurred.

Listening to music through headphones as he walked, the school boy was unable to hear the train as it approached behind him.

“I just got hit by a train,” Ohl can be heard calmly telling the 911 operator.

“What part of your body was hurt?” she asks.

“My legs,” the teen responds. “I think it cut them off.”