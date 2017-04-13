A teenage boy is believed to have accidentally shot himself dead on Instagram Live while his friends watched in horror.

Malachi Hemphill of Forest Park, Georgia, was found in his bedroom by his mother and sister after they heard a loud bang on Monday. The pair broke down the door to find the 13-year-old lying in a pool of blood.

Shaniqua Stephens, his mother, told WXIA: “My daughter screamed and said: ‘Mom turn his phone off!’ As I proceeded to look at his phone he was on Instagram Live.”