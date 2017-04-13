A teenage boy is believed to have accidentally shot himself dead on Instagram Live while his friends watched in horror.
Malachi Hemphill of Forest Park, Georgia, was found in his bedroom by his mother and sister after they heard a loud bang on Monday. The pair broke down the door to find the 13-year-old lying in a pool of blood.
Shaniqua Stephens, his mother, told WXIA: “My daughter screamed and said: ‘Mom turn his phone off!’ As I proceeded to look at his phone he was on Instagram Live.”
“He was my only son. He was only just 13. Just the thought of me seeing him on the floor will never leave my brain.”
It has been reported viewers to the feed told Malachi to put the safety clip on the gun but that it went off as he went to do so. His mother believes it was an accident, not suicide.
Stephens told the channel she did not know how her son came to be in possession of the gun and police are now investigating. She urged parents to be vigilant about monitoring their children’s social media use.
Malachi’s stepfather Ernest Stephens said: “I can happen to the best parents, it can happen to the best people. The best ones that loved their kids, you know?”
Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
Get Connected is a free advice service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@getconnected.org.uk
HopeLine runs a confidential advice helpline if you are a young person at risk of suicide or are worried about a young person at risk of suicide. Mon-Fri 10-5pm and 7pm-10pm. Weekends 2pm-5pm on 0800 068 41 41