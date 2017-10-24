All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE

    Terry Richardson Has Reportedly Been 'Banned' From Leading Condé Nast Publications Such As Vogue And GQ

    Effective immediately.

    24/10/2017 12:48 BST | Updated 8 hours ago

    Fashion photographer Terry Richardson has been “banned” by publishing house Condé Nast, which owns titles including Vogue and GQ, according to a report by The Telegraph

    Richardson has photographed the likes of Lady Gaga and Rihanna, and he collaborated with Kylie Jenner to create a raunchy calendar in 2016. 

    But his time as a contributor to many major fashion publications appears to be over as The Telegraph claims to have seen an email that was circulated at Condé Nast, stating the dismissal of any projects with Richardson, effective immediately. 

    The email did not state the reason for this severance of ties.

    Gary Gershoff via Getty Images
    Terry Richardson attends Harper's Bazaar 150th Anniversary Party at The Rainbow Room on 19 April 2017 in New York City

    Known to create sexually explicit imagery with his sharp and frank photography, Richardson was a favourite among certain celebrities.

    Fashion magazines too, seemed to applaud his work as they continually featured his sexually provocative editorials. 

    But his creative taste hasn’t been called into question. Unlike his alleged off-camera behaviour. 

    Foc Kan via Getty Images
    Kate Moss and Terry Richardson attend the Mango New Collection Presentation at Centre Pompidou on 17 May 2011 in Paris, France. 

    Women who have posed for Richardson claimed his treatment of them was unacceptable and branded him “a creep” and a “predator with a camera”.

    There was even a change.org petition calling for industry insiders to stop hiring Richardson

    But, unlike the success of the #metoo campaign, back then (from 2010 to 2015) after women spoke up, the industry was not keen to distance itself from Richardson. 

    In 2014 Richardson denied accusations of sexual harassment made against him.

    Donato Sardella via Getty Images
    Terry Richardson and model China Chow attend Yesssss! MOCA Gala 2013.

    A Conde Nast spokesperson confirmed they would not be commenting on this topic. 

    Update: Terry Richardson has responded to reports he has been ‘banned’ from Vogue and GQ

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleModelsVoguestyle voicesmagazineterry richardsonphotographerfashion photographerConde Nast

    Conversations