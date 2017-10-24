Terry Richardson has responded to reports he has been banned from Condé Nast publications including Vogue and GQ.

A representative of the photographer sent HuffPost UK the following statement:

“Terry is disappointed to hear about this email especially because he has previously addressed these old stories.

“He is an artist who has been known for his sexually explicit work so many of his professional interactions with subjects were sexual and explicit in nature but all of the subjects of his work participated consensually.”