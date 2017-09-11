Tesco Criticised For 'Sinister' New Pizza Advert

There’s nothing like a giant advert displayed on building-size billboards to make you wonder - who thought that was a good idea?
Now a Tesco advert has been called into question by customers who think there’s something a little sinister at play than just making dinner.
Nick Murphy, director at Sky Atlantic, took a picture of the advert displayed outside a Tesco Express store on South Wharf Road, Paddington, which depicts a man and a woman serving up pizza to friends.
Instead of looking like a welcoming host, the model in the picture looks pretty sinister (just look at those eyebrows).
Murphy tweeted: “Tesco needs to be told, their advert man has poisoned the pizza and intends to watch men die.”
And Murphy isn’t the only one who thinks Tesco could have chosen a better image.
This advert is following on from the brand’s ‘Food Love Stories’ campaign, which also divided customers, with many calling it “nauseating” and cringeworthy.
Better luck next time Tesco.
HuffPost UK has contacted Tesco for comment and will update this piece on their response.