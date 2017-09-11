Tesco Criticised For 'Sinister' New Pizza Advert

There’s nothing like a giant advert displayed on building-size billboards to make you wonder - who thought that was a good idea?

Now a Tesco advert has been called into question by customers who think there’s something a little sinister at play than just making dinner.

Nick Murphy, director at Sky Atlantic, took a picture of the advert displayed outside a Tesco Express store on South Wharf Road, Paddington, which depicts a man and a woman serving up pizza to friends.

Tesco needs to be told, their advert man has poisoned the pizza and intends to watch men die. pic.twitter.com/GxhWf7lrIN — Nick Murphy (@nickmurftweets) September 6, 2017

Instead of looking like a welcoming host, the model in the picture looks pretty sinister (just look at those eyebrows).

And Murphy isn’t the only one who thinks Tesco could have chosen a better image.

...while his mate prepares to skewer the unlucky diner's brain through his eye socket with her 5-foot barbed tongue.



Sorry, just me? — Nic Ford (@shinyford) September 6, 2017

This advert has a very sinister subplot. — Darren McCarthy (@TheDazeel) September 6, 2017

I've seen that face before pic.twitter.com/mcxYeVZmly — Chris Owen (@wonky_donky) September 7, 2017

That’s the look of a photo model who is thinking to himself “How did it come to this?" — John Goering ن (@epaga) September 7, 2017

This advert is following on from the brand’s ‘Food Love Stories’ campaign, which also divided customers, with many calling it “nauseating” and cringeworthy.

Some of these 'Tesco Food Love Stories' sound like they've come straight out of the Profanisaurus pic.twitter.com/uQnwoAEJ78 — Shadow Dancer (al) (@alshadowdancer) April 20, 2017

How bad are those Tesco Food Love Stories. CRINGE so much that no even a fresh salmon could save me 🙄 — Marc (@somarcsaid) May 18, 2017

Does anyone else find 'Food Love stories' by Tesco, unbearably nauseating? — Graham Peacock (@revgpp) June 30, 2017

tesco food love stories make me want to murder my family and live on gruel for the rest of my life 👍 — James Scott (@JMSSCT) June 28, 2017

Great Howard Street, Liverpool review of Tesco's cauliflower steaks. pic.twitter.com/yqsPQtdfWV — Peter Guy (@Getintothis) April 22, 2017

I HATE the way theresa may pronounces "negotiations" almost as much as I hate tesco food love stories — Barry Cullen (@barryfrombarrow) June 23, 2017

Why are the actors in the Tesco 'Food love stories' SO irritating. All use the same vocal tone. Smug and quiet. — Cookie. (@123cookiec) May 14, 2017

No one cares about Tesco's food love stories because no one likes a smug bastard — Berk on a bike 🚲 (@Berk_On_A_Bike) May 7, 2017

Better luck next time Tesco.