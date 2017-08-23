The supermarket that unintentionally may have infected thousands of people with a pig virus which causes liver and neurological problems has been identified as Tesco. Researchers at Public Health England (PHE) assessed the shopping habits of 60 people infected with hepatitis E, or HEV, and found that the consumption of ham and sausages from one store, identified originally only as “Supermarket X”, was a recurring feature. PHE has been under pressure to reveal the identity of ‘Supermarket X’ for days, initially saying only that the “association with the supermarket does not infer any blame”. On Wednesday PHE revealed to HuffPost UK that Tesco was ‘Supermarket X’.

WeiseMaxHelloween via Getty Images Tesco has been identified as 'Supermarket X' which 'may have infected thousands with hepatitis E'. File image.

Dr Jenny Harries, from PHE, said: “The risk to public health in England from hepatitis E infection is low, it is usually a mild, self-limiting illness which most people will clear without any symptoms. “Tesco was not named in our study because we attach no fault to the company. “This study was a statistical analysis that found an association between clinical hepatitis E and sausage and ham products rather than direct causation. “Most of the cases involved the G3-2 hepatitis E strain, which has not been found in UK pigs, and the appearance of this strain is likely to reflect complex animal health practices within Europe, rather than any processes used by the retailer. “PHE understands all sausages sold under the Tesco brand are exclusively sourced within the UK. “The Food Standards Agency is working with government, industry bodies and scientists across Europe to better understand and address the risk of foodborne hepatitis E infection.” Symptoms of hepatitis E include jaundice, darkening of the urine and pale stools and can also include nausea, loss of appetite, tiredness, abdominal pain and fever. The government says of HEV on its website: “Pregnant women and older people, those with weakened immune systems, and people with chronic liver disease can experience more severe infections. “These patients can require closer observation in case the infection affects their liver function.”

