Tesco Women Fighting For Equal Pay Describe 'Devastating' Impact On Their Earnings

Women who are challenging Tesco over years of allegedly unequal pay have laid bare their feelings about their employer, with one saying cuts to her income have been “devastating”. Two women, who have both worked at the supermarket for more than 20 years, told HuffPost UK their cases had “opened their eyes” to the issue, as they prepare to be part of legal claim saying their jobs on the shop floor, where most staff are women, should be paid as much as jobs in warehouses, where most staff are men. Warehouse staff earn up to £3 an hour more. The women’s lawyers have accused Tesco, which employs 250,000 people in its UK stores, of an “inherent bias”, adding the pay claim could cost the supermarket giant £4 billion in back pay. Pam Jenkins, a 57-year-old who works mainly nights at the store in Baldock, Hertfordshire, learned of the pay gap when dealing with a separate legal case concerning cuts to pay for those working unsociable hours.

Pamela Jenkins Pam Jenkins: 'I don't feel valued now'

She told HuffPost: “I am loyal. I’ve worked there for 26 years. We’re the face of Tesco to the customer. I don’t feel valued now. I feel like loyalty doesn’t count. I feel a bit let down.” It is a pay claim of the sort pioneered in 1984 by Julie Hayward, a cook who successfully claimed her work was equal to men who worked in other jobs in her Liverpool shipyard. Jenkins added: “It’s a shame. I feel quite sad we’re still having to have this argument. I would’ve thought it would’ve been sorted by now.” Jenkins said she lost around £200 a month in 2016 when Tesco cut longer-serving employees’ extra pay for working Sundays, nights and bank holidays from double-time to time-and-a-half. She began working 12 hours a week in 1991 and took more work on as her children got older and now does around 31 hours a week. She said her job included a lot of physical work similar to working in Tesco’s warehouses, adding hers was “not exactly the same role but it’s of comparable value”. Kim Element, 56, who has worked at Tesco for 23 years, said she felt “beyond disappointed” and “a lot of sadness” after learning warehouse staff earned more. She added: “Don’t get me wrong, Tesco have been a good employer but they’ve kind of taken their finger off the pulse. “I feel disappointed they didn’t step up earlier. It’s kind of been ignored.”

jax10289 via Getty Images The women's lawyers say Tesco could face a backpay bill of £4 billion if the claim succeeds