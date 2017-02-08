A four door Tesla saloon has achieved a feat that has so far eluded every other production car: hitting 0-60mph in less than 2.3 seconds in Motor Trend’s tests.

To put that in context – Rita the Queen of Speed, Alton Tower’s famously fast roller coaster, only accelerates from 0-60mph in 2.5 seconds.

At 2.28s, the Model S P100D outgunned the world’s fastest supercars, including the Porsche 918, the McLaren P1 and the Ferrari LaFerrari.