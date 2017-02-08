A four door Tesla saloon has achieved a feat that has so far eluded every other production car: hitting 0-60mph in less than 2.3 seconds in Motor Trend’s tests.
To put that in context – Rita the Queen of Speed, Alton Tower’s famously fast roller coaster, only accelerates from 0-60mph in 2.5 seconds.
At 2.28s, the Model S P100D outgunned the world’s fastest supercars, including the Porsche 918, the McLaren P1 and the Ferrari LaFerrari.
To perform the trial, the all-wheel drive was set to ludicrous, an Easter-egg mode that Motor Trend said “snaps your body in a manner that is utterly impossible to replicate in any other street-legal production car”.
The Tesla might eventually be outpaced by the LaFerrari, which hits 70mph faster, and the 918 and P1, which pull ahead at 80mph, but it’s an astonishing achievement for a four door car that weighs 4,891 pounds and costs £121,400.