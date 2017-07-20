Tess Holliday Has Zero Time For Scented Vaginal Products: 'My P**sy Comes As Is'

Model Tess Holliday has called BS on vaginal products that alter women’s natural scent after seeing an advert for peach vaginal spray. The body-positive advocate and mum-of-one posted a sassy status on Instagram, saying: “Where is the men’s dick freshener? My pussy comes as is. I ain’t smellin’ like and orchard because you’re a baby.”

In a status alongside the post, the 32-year-old said: “Let me clarify and say I’m all about our choices to do whatever we want with our bodies. However, when I see all this marketing towards women on not having ‘smelly’ vaginas that’s corporate BS from men who think we are around just for their pleasure. “Lastly if you wanna smell like a fruit basket than do you, but it’s totally okay/healthy to embrace your naturalness #effyourbeautystandards #effyourpussystandards.”

While we must point out that there are “male hygiene” products out there, they’re in a minority compared to the plethora of preening products aimed at women. Commenting on Holliday’s post, many women said vaginal products exist due to sexism and unrealistic body standards for women. “It’s about selling insecurities to women, then selling them the solution to the invented ‘problem’. The cosmetic and diet industry thrive on dreaming up faults to impose upon us,” one user said. Another added: “So honest and my thoughts exactly. Thank you for coming out with this. Not everything is for men’s pleasure.” Previously speaking to HuffPost UK, Bekki Burbidge, head of communications for FPA, also explained that scented products could alter the health of the vagina. “The vagina is very good at cleaning itself and using perfumed products can upset the balance of the normal bacteria, rather than help,” she said. “Perfumed products have been linked to bacterial vaginosis, which is the most common cause of unusual vaginal discharge and can also increase the risk of developing thrush. “If women are concerned about the smell of discharge or notice a change from their normal discharge, it’s important not to try and mask this with products as it could be linked to an infection - instead, it’s a good idea to get checked out by a doctor.”