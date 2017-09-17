Dame Tessa Jowell, the former Labour Cabinet minister who played a pivotal role in securing the London Olympics, is being treated for brain cancer, it has been revealed.

The ex-Culture Secretary pledged to help others with cancer as the news was revealed by her family on her 70th birthday. She was diagnosed with the illness in May.

In a message on her Twitter feed, the peer wrote: “Thank you for so much love and support on my birthday.