Why I'm Saying Thank You To My Midwife

Katie Piper has teamed up with Pampers for their #ThankYouMidwife campaign. In this vlog, she talks about why it is so important for mothers and mothers-to-be to thank their midwives, especially on the back of new research that discovered one in three midwives feel undervalued.

As a mother of one, and soon-to-be mother of two, Katie is determined to let both of her midwives know how special their support is and was.