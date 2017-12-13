All Sections
    Why I'm Saying Thank You To My Midwife

    13/12/2017 08:57 GMT

    Katie Piper has teamed up with Pampers for their #ThankYouMidwife campaign. In this vlog, she talks about why it is so important for mothers and mothers-to-be to thank their midwives, especially on the back of new research that discovered one in three midwives feel undervalued. 

    As a mother of one, and soon-to-be mother of two, Katie is determined to let both of her midwives know how special their support is and was. 

    Conversations