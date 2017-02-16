'That' Picture Of Theresa May Didn't Make Any Front Pages On Thursday

Theresa May had a particularly awkward visit to Copeland on Wednesday to support the Tory by-election campaign, where she repeatedly refused to answer a question on cuts to a local hospital. The tone of her trip was caught perfectly in a couple of snaps taken at Captain Shaw’s CE Primary School in Bootle, Cumbria, where May appeared to react with horror to a child’s lego robot, and then with more horror to another child sitting on the other side of her.

I see Theresa May met some children today. pic.twitter.com/jhvMX843uJ — Alan White (@aljwhite) February 15, 2017

Unflattering pictures are of course a hazard of life as a party leader. Here’s one taken of Ed Miliband eating a bacon sandwich, on the front page of The Sun.

The Sun

And here’s how The Sun covered it on an inside page:

The Sun

Strangely though, The Sun - along with every other paper - did not put May’s contorted face on their front page on Thursday. Here it is (if you can spot it) on The Sun’s page eight, illustrating a story criticising a Labour pamphlet:

The Sun

There’s how the Daily Mail covered Miliband’s sandwich troubles:

The Daily Mail

And here’s May on page four of Thursday’s Mail, alongside the subhead “...back in the land of the sane...”:

Daily Mail

...while the Daily Telegraph, formerly harsh on Miliband’s “latest ham fisted attempt to look normal”, is today fairly reserved about May on page two. “Theresa May said she was ‘blown away by the children’ at Captain Shaw’s Primary in Bootle, Cumbria, who showed off their Lego robot. However, the Prime Minister’s grimace seemed to tell a different story,” the Telegraph caption read.

The Daily Telegraph

The Financial Times did have a picture of the visit on their front page, but it was a rather nice one instead:

FT