‘The Apprentice’ returned to our screens on Wednesday (4 October) night and, as always, the candidates often showed themselves to be just as cringeworthy as they are ambitious.
The show may be about 18 people competing for a £250,000 business investment from Lord Alan Sugar, but it’s also packed to the brim with toe-curling moments.
Here are 11 of the most ridiculous statements made in the first episode...
1. “I used to be a debt collector. My nickname was Scary Liz.”
Scary. Liz. Is that the best your colleagues could do?
2. “I’m like a bull dog. If you mess with me I do have lockjaw.”
Does Michaela actually know what lockjaw is?
3. “I’m going to throw people under the bus, I’m going to throw people over the bus, I’m going to get on the bus.”
You might want to rethink this plan, Jeff.
4. “Lord Sugar will not fire Elliot Van Emden.”
Famous. Last. Words.
5. “If Lord Sugar fires me, I think I might try and sack him back.”
Has nobody briefed Michaela on how the show actually works?
6. “Bring it on!”
Ok, so it was Liz’s hand movements that made this unbearable to watch but it’s staying all the same.
7. “We have to think… they have to be good at selling… And they… They… They have to be good at selling to men, if you see what I’m saying.”
Karren Brady did not see what she was saying so let’s just clear this up: Siobhan meant the women would need to look good in order to make men buy their burgers. 🙃
8. “I hope that my temper doesn’t come out because I’ve got size 10 feet.”
Yes, Elizabeth may well be the Queen Of Cringe.
9. “To sell one pack, is the least I’m going to expect.”
Aim high, Bushra. Aim high.
10. “Can I interest you in a salad sandwich?”
The boys’ team appeared to momentarily forget that they were selling burgers.
11. “You, I want a word with you. Come here! Come here! Come here!”
Elizabeth’s sales strategy was… unusual.