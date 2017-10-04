‘The Apprentice’ returned to our screens on Wednesday (4 October) night and, as always, the candidates often showed themselves to be just as cringeworthy as they are ambitious.

The show may be about 18 people competing for a £250,000 business investment from Lord Alan Sugar, but it’s also packed to the brim with toe-curling moments.

Here are 11 of the most ridiculous statements made in the first episode...

1. “I used to be a debt collector. My nickname was Scary Liz.”