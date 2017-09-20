Fans of ‘The Apprentice’ don’t have long at all to wait until new episodes arrive on BBC One. The upcoming 13th series of the hit reality competition will kick off on Wednesday 4 October at 9pm, according to a post on the show’s official Twitter account. Alongside the start date, the tweet read: “Patience is a virtue. Profits are a necessity.”

Fortunately for the show’s fans, patience shouldn’t be too much of an issue, as we’re just two weeks away from the new series’ launch. The latest announcement comes less than a week on from the unveiling of the show’s elaborate new trailer, which is styled like a big-budget music video… that is, until Lord Sugar barges in to utter his infamous catchphrase at the end. The most recent series of ‘The Apprentice’ saw cake shop owner Alana Spencer crowned winner, with Courtney Wood finishing as runner-up.

BBC Lord Sugar is gearing up for the new series

Since the end of the series, two of its candidates, Jessica Cunningham and Karthik Nagesan have both taken a step further into the spotlight, with appearances on ‘Celebrity Big Brother’. Jessica was a late addition to this January’s ‘All Stars And New Stars’ series, eventually finishing in 10th place, while Karthik lasted just 11 days in the house this summer, becoming the second contestant to be evicted. As well as head of the boardroom Lord Sugar, both Claude Littner and Lady Karren Brady will both be returning for the new series, acting as advisors. Watch the trailer for the new series of ‘The Apprentice’ in full below: