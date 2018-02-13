The plastic-free campaign has claimed yet another victory. The BBC has announced a three-step plan to ban single-use plastics by 2020.

By the end of this year, both plastic cutlery and cups will have been scrapped across all of the BBC’s offices. Two million plastic cups are currently being used by visitors and staff each year on BBC sites.

Tony Hall, the BBC’s Director-General, has made no secret of the fact that Sir David Attenborough’s beloved ‘Blue Planet II’ documentary series has played a huge part in the decision, as it highlighted the damage that plastics are doing to the environment and oceans.

“Like millions of people watching ‘Blue Planet II’, I was shocked to see the avoidable waste and harm created by single-use plastic,” he said.