Scientists have, for the first time, created a human-pig ‘chimera’: An embryo that essentially combines the cells from a human with that of a pig. While this might sound like something out of a Victorian horror novel it’s nowhere near as ghastly as all that. In fact the hope is that eventually we’ll be able to use pigs as a means of growing personalised organs, potentially saving thousands of lives and revolutionising the transplant industry.

Salk Institute Human iPS cells (green) contributed to a developing heart of 4-week-old pig embryo.

Before we get ahead of ourselves though lets look at what scientists have actually accomplished. In a paper published in the journal Cell, scientists from the Salk Institute have detailed how after years of trying, they have successfully generated human cells and tissues in early-stage pig and cattle embryos. “We have shown that a precisely targeted technology can allow an organism from one species to produce a specific organ composed of cells from another species.” explains Salk Professor Juan Carlos Izpisua Belmonte. To be clear, they haven’t been able to grow a complete human organ yet, that’s still some way off but they have been having remarkable success with other animals.

Salk Institute