‘Great British Bake Off’ fans are being spoiled rotten this Christmas, with not one, but two festive editions of the show. Which means we’ll also be treated to some of our all-time favourite contestants making a very welcome return to the tent.

Channel 4

They include series seven fan favourite Selasi Gbormittah and Paul Jagger, who viewers will remember for his seriously impressive ‘bread lion’, which Paul Hollywood described as “one of the best things I’ve seen in bread… ever.”

BBc Impressive.

Quite how the amateur baker will top that, we don’t know, but we’re keeping everything crossed for a full-size bread Rudolph. Also returning to bake up some Christmas treats are Val Stones (series 7), Welsh semi-finalist Beca Lyne-Pirkis (series 4) and Sandy Docherty (series 6). Benjamina Ebuehi (series 7) will also return, alongside Rob Billington (series 2) and Rav Bansal (series 7).

Channel 4

It will be the first time the eight bakers will face new judging duo Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, as all of them featured on the show during its seven year run on the BBC when Paul was joined by Mary Berry. That also means none of them have yet to have the Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig experience, as Mel and Sue’s replacements will front the two shows. Episode one will see Selasi, Beca, Paul and Val go head to head, with episode two featuring Benjamina, Rav, Sandy and Rob. A transmission date has yet to be confirmed by Channel 4.