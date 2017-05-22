The 22-year-old grime artist - real name Melissa Owusu - was born in Croydon and titled her latest song ‘Fuck Theresa May’.

Melz says she makes her music political in an aim to prove people of all backgrounds and races care about politics.

To follow more of her music, Melz can be found on Twitter and YouTube.

This piece is part of a HuffPost UK video series exploring the role of grime music in the wake of the general election. We’re asking artists to come forward with their political views and discuss issues they believe are being unheard.