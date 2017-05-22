Melz says she makes her music political in an aim to prove people of all backgrounds and races care about politics.
The 22-year-old grime artist - real name Melissa Owusu - was born in Croydon and titled her latest song ‘Fuck Theresa May’.
“[We need to] centre grime music as an actual academic exploration, because things that people say in their music is so powerful and it’s so reflective of the situation and it’s so political. But the culture is continually undervalued.” Melz
To follow more of her music, Melz can be found on Twitter and YouTube.
This piece is part of a HuffPost UK video series exploring the role of grime music in the wake of the general election. We’re asking artists to come forward with their political views and discuss issues they believe are being unheard.