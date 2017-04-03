Blogger's Baked Potato Recipe Is Totally Unorthodox (But She Swears By It)

Just when we thought we’d seen it all, along came Tonia Larson with her unusual method for cooking jacket spuds.

Larson, who shares recipes on her blog The Gunny Sack, has devised an interesting way to cook baked potatoes which involves cutting into the potato multiple times to create a budding flower effect.

“Baked potatoes are good anyway, but then when you cut them, cover them with oil and salt and top them with cheese and bacon, you know they have to be delicious,” she wrote.

Here’s what the end result looked like...