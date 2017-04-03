Blogger's Baked Potato Recipe Is Totally Unorthodox (But She Swears By It)

Just when we thought we’d seen it all, along came Tonia Larson with her unusual method for cooking jacket spuds.
Larson, who shares recipes on her blog The Gunny Sack, has devised an interesting way to cook baked potatoes which involves cutting into the potato multiple times to create a budding flower effect.
“Baked potatoes are good anyway, but then when you cut them, cover them with oil and salt and top them with cheese and bacon, you know they have to be delicious,” she wrote.
Here’s what the end result looked like...
The technique involves cutting off the side of a raw, baked potato. Next, use a small, thin knife to cut rings around the inside of the potato (so it starts to resemble an onion).
Larson said you should then flip the potato over and make cuts all of the way around the potato, leaving a small space at the top uncut.
“I put my thumb on the top of the potato and made the cuts around it,” she explained. “These cuts go all the way through to the centre of the potato.”
Next, slowly and carefully flip the potato back over. If you need to make any of the cuts deeper, it’s worth doing it at this stage.
Once the potato is prepped, she advised to brush the potato with olive oil and sprinkle sea salt over it.
Pop the potatoes on foil and bake them at 220°C and, after 30 minutes of cooking, brush the tops with olive oil again and sprinkle with more salt. Then return the potatoes to the oven for 30 minutes.
It’s a lot of effort, but Larson insists it’s totally worth it - and she’s even tried it with sweet potato too.
Maybe we’ll give it a go after all.
[H/T Mail Online]