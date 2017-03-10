All Sections
    10/03/2017 12:13 GMT | Updated 10/03/2017 16:37 GMT

    ‘The Halcyon’ Cancelled After One Series: Was ITV Right To Axe It?

    Let us know your thoughts...

    ITV Pictures

    We’ve got bad news for fans of ITV’s ‘The Halcyon’, as the broadcaster has announced that they won’t be making a second series.

    The programme received mixed responses from critics, and despite the fact the series finale pulled in 5.18 million viewers, this figure was down two million from the first episode.

    But was ITV right to axe it? Or should ‘The Halycon’ have been given another chance? Let us know by voting in our poll…  

    ITV did release a statement explaining the decision.

    It read (via Radio Times): “ITV regularly considers the range of dramas we commission to ensure the right balance and range together with the best mix of returning series and new dramas.

    “It does mean on occasions we have to take tough decisions, and not all drama can be recommissioned. We are really pleased so many people enjoyed ‘The Halcyon’ and we are proud of what the series achieved.

    “We’d like to thank ‘The Halcyon’ production team and actors and everyone at [producers] Left Bank Pictures for their hard work.”

