We’ve got bad news for fans of ITV’s ‘The Halcyon’, as the broadcaster has announced that they won’t be making a second series.

The programme received mixed responses from critics, and despite the fact the series finale pulled in 5.18 million viewers, this figure was down two million from the first episode.

But was ITV right to axe it? Or should ‘The Halycon’ have been given another chance? Let us know by voting in our poll…