The Inside Track To Fashion’s Uneasy Relationship With Lilac

Lilac. It’s a bit like marmite – love it or hate it.

Tipped to be the colour of the summer, lilac was huge on the runways and will soon be all over fashion editorials, but will it make its way into your wardrobe?

While for young designers and buyers the colour appears ripe for exploration, for the more seasoned fashion buyer it is more likely to bring on a cold sweat. And there’s a good reason for this uneasiness. Lilac products have historically been a key feature on sale rails, so in the minds of buyers the colour is intrinsically linked to a hard sell. It’s also difficult to pinpoint exactly who wears the pastel hue.

And it’s not just designers that have a hard time with lilac. Ask yourself what the colour makes you think of and any of the following might enter your mind: Parma Violet sweets, the older lady, unicorns?

The next question is how to wear or use the colour. On the S/S18 catwalks, both Joseph and Max Mara went for full on lilac, exploring tailoring and statement jackets. Taking a subtler and commercially safer approach, brands like Victoria Beckham and Creatures of Comfort opted for lilac footwear, while Acne, Michael Kors and Emporio Armani applied lilac to accessories, tapping into the trend of sugary pastel shades that has been bubbling away in this category.