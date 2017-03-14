One of the biggest selling points about Apple’s iPhone is that its software is so easy and intuitive to use.
Sometimes though that means that many of its best features can become hidden, ignored under the assumption that it simply isn’t there.
Well we’re here to highlight one of these incredibly cool hidden iPhone features and explain how you can get it.
Turn Your iPhone Into A Magnifying Glass:
That’s right, your iPhone can actually use its camera to become an incredibly powerful magnifying glass, letting you zoom in on close objects and even take pictures.
So how do you get this feature? Well it’s actually really easy just follow these simple steps:
1. Go into Settings - General
2. General - Accessibility
3. Accessibility - Magnifier
5. Open Camera and then triple-click the Home Button
There you have it. You can zoom using the yellow slider on the right-hand side and then tap the filter button at the top to swipe through a number of different image filters which can make text easier to read.
Tap on the image in question and the camera will re-focus while the lock button will force the camera to focus on a particular point and not change.
If you want to take advantage of some of the iPhone’s other hidden features then Apple’s own Tips app is a remarkably useful resource.
Apple don’t update it often but it does contain some great tips and advice on how to make the most of your iOS device.
Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
This is Apple’s best iPhone ever
, and if we’re honest it’s one of their most innovative devices yet. It has an incredible camera, is water-resistant and boasts a stunning bright new display. Of course it can’t escape the rumours surrounding next year’s device but if you’re looking to buy a smartphone right now, and Apple are on your radar, this is the phone for you.
The Huffington Post UK
This is Google’s iPhone. It’s that simple. As such there are achievements and compromises. If you’re after an incredibly well-built, powerful Android flagship, Google have given you a truly five-star smartphone. If you’re a photographer, the Pixel’s camera and cloud storage option make this a no brainer. It's not cheap though, with the XL costing over £800.
The Huffington Post UK
The OnePlus 3T is simply a continuation of the ethos that makes OnePlus phones so good. It’s exceptionally well-built, powerful and offers you everything you could want in an affordable and meaningful package. No smartphone will give you more value for money.
Bloomberg via Getty Images
With a new curved back and larger 5.5-inch display the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge
is more about evolution than revolution. The S7 edge now sports a water-resistant body, embedded camera and a MicroSD card slot. The S7 edge is also Samsung's most powerful smartphone yet, so powerful in fact that Samsung have actually had to equip a tiny water-cooling system inside the phone. The good news though is that means you'll never have to worry about getting a warm hand.
The Huffington Post UK
Incredibly, Apple's familiar-looking iPhone SE
manages to boast the same performance as its top-of-the-range iPhone 6s making it the most powerful 4-inch smartphone available. If you're keen to return to the days of one-handed texting then Apple's bite-sized iPhone is the smartphone for you.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
The LG G5
sets itself apart from rivals like the S7, Xperia XA and the iPhone 6s by being something utterly unique. The G5 is the first commercial 'modular' phone, allowing you to swap out the bottom for new accessories. So far there's an audio one made in partnership with Bang & Olufsen and a camera-focused attachment which gives you extra camera controls.
JACK TAYLOR via Getty Images
The Huawei P9 is a smartphone designed for capturing life. Thanks to a partnership with photography legends Leica this dual-lens camera can take pictures that'll put your dedicated camera to shame. Of course it helps that the P9 is also a pretty great Android smartphone as well.
The Nexus 5X
strikes the ultimate balance between power and affordability. Taking over the responsibility from the frankly excellent Nexus 5, Google's new smartphone boast an ultra-light body but still crams in a fingerprint sensor, the latest version of Android marshmallow and a Full-HD display.