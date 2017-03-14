One of the biggest selling points about Apple’s iPhone is that its software is so easy and intuitive to use.

Sometimes though that means that many of its best features can become hidden, ignored under the assumption that it simply isn’t there.

Well we’re here to highlight one of these incredibly cool hidden iPhone features and explain how you can get it.

Turn Your iPhone Into A Magnifying Glass:

That’s right, your iPhone can actually use its camera to become an incredibly powerful magnifying glass, letting you zoom in on close objects and even take pictures.

So how do you get this feature? Well it’s actually really easy just follow these simple steps:

1. Go into Settings - General