Sir Bradley Wiggins has become the second star to pull out of the current series of ‘The Jump’, after suffering a “small fracture” to his leg.
The Olympian has been battling injury since the days before the series started and despite his determination to continue on in the competition, he’s been left with no choice in the matter and shared the news on Instagram:
“Gutted to be leaving ‘The Jump’,” he wrote. “I wanted to give you an injury update... Seen a specialist, I have a small leg fracture and need to rest for 3/6 weeks.
“Good news no surgery or cast required. No horror smash, small training injury which means I can’t compete!
“Huge thanks to the crew and good luck to all of the cast. Due to the way the show is filmed I’ll still be on until show 4, so be sure to tune in to see how I do.”
A spokesperson from Channel 4 adds (via the Metro): “Bradley injured his leg during training and although keen to continue in the competition he will no longer take part following the fourth show in the series.”
In the first show of the series, Bradley tore his calf muscle and admitted that he didn’t know how long he would be able to stay in the competition.
Vogue Williams wasn’t so lucky, and was forced to quit before the episodes even started, after falling during ski cross training. She was subsequently replaced by Amy Willerton.