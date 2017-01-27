‘The Jump’ will be back on our screens next week, and viewers can look forward to seeing a friendly rivalry between former rugby stars Gareth Thomas and Jason Robinson.
Welsh player Gareth has admitted that he’s excited at the prospect of going up against his “nemesis”, ex-England captain Jason, on the reality show.
Speaking to the Daily Star, he said: “I feel so good that potentially I could compete against Jason.
“He has been my nemesis for many, many years. He’s broken my heart and many Welsh hearts so many times that the chance to have a one-on-one competition after all these years is like a dream come true for me.
“I’ve waited a long, long time to stand next to the punk who put my country out of the World Cup.”
If Gareth thinks he’s on track for an easy win, he’ll be in with a shock though, as Jason has also offered some fighting talk.
He tells the paper: “It’s England vs Wales. It’s going to go head to head and I’m hoping that I come out on the right side.”
Many fans were surprised to hear that ‘The Jump’ is returning for 2017, given the amount of injuries last year’s celebrities suffered.
However, Tom Parker - who took part in 2016 - has defended Channel 4’s decision to air another series, insisting that the stars taking part all know what they’ve signed up for.
‘The Jump’ returns on Sunday 5 February.