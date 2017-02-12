Channel 4 have been urging this year’s ‘The Jump’ contestants to take the contest seriously and avoid boozy late nights, according to comedian Mark Dolan.
The comedian is one of the celebrities taking part in the show, which is notorious for injuries, and has admitted that despite the broadcaster’s warnings, it’s proved tough to get an early night.
Speaking to The Sun, he explains: “We’ve brought the athletes down to our level — the wrong food, not enough sleep and lots of alcohol.
“There’s been loads of boozing. There was an email about it which has been promptly ignored — it was a duty of care thing.
“Channel 4 don’t want injuries. They’d like this to be the series with the fewest injuries. And it’s been mentioned we shouldn’t have late nights and drink too much.
“In fact, we were told in explicit terms, if you’re hungover or still drunk, you’re not training.
“You have to walk in a straight line and be able to say who the Prime Minister of Great Britain and Northern Ireland is.
“Which I must say the team haven’t always been able to follow through with.”
So far this series, just one celebrity has been forced to pull out due to injury, with Vogue Williams heading home before it even began.
Sir Bradley Wiggins has also needed medical treatment, but has still been able to compete.
The 2016 series saw the majority of those taking part left injured, including Beth Tweddle, who was airlifted to hospital for an emergency operation on her spine.