It’s not new for ‘Star Wars’ directors to plot cameos for famous faces, but we think Rian Johnson has won the unofficial who-can-land-the-best-celeb? competition with this booking.

While you may have thought he peaked by getting Princes Williams and Harry to play Stormtroopers in upcoming film ‘The Last Jedi’, we’re here to let you know that there’s an even better cameo to look out for, as Gary Fisher, Carrie Fisher’s beloved pet dog, also makes an appearance.

Rian confirmed the news when a fan recognised Gary in one of the movie’s press shots, spotting him even though some clever digital alterations had been made: