A second series of hit BBC drama ‘The Night Manager’ has been confirmed.
Director Susanne Bier has revealed a script for a follow-up was “slowly being developed”.
The original series - starring Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie and Olivia Colman - was based on John le Carre’s 1993 novel.
However, a second series is more complicated, as the author never wrote a second book to adapt the script from.
Susan told Broadcast: “We all very much want to do a season two, but the thing we absolutely do not want is to do something that does not live up to the level of season one.
“That would be a really bad idea.”
‘The Night Manager’ proved to be a massive hit when it first aired last year, attracting between eight and 10 million viewers, while its three stars won Golden Globes and the director won an Emmy.
Tom, who played Inspector Jonathan Pine, was previously unsure if he would be reprising his role, telling Entertainment Weekly: “I think we’re all aware that there is an appetite for more, but it really lies with the author, as it should, and if he can see a way for them to continue in a framework that fits his original conception. That’s all I know for now.”
It was recently announced that the team behind the series are set to adapt another of John Le Carré’s classic espionage novels, ‘The Spy Who Came In From The Cold’.
The book - released in 1963 - was set during the Cold War, just after the construction of the Berlin Wall.
Piers Wenger, controller of BBC Drama, said: “Following the huge global success of ‘The Night Manager’, it’s a privilege to announce that John Le Carré will return to BBC One with one of the best spy thrillers ever written.”