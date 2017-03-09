However, a second series is more complicated, as the author never wrote a second book to adapt the script from.

Susan told Broadcast: “We all very much want to do a season two, but the thing we absolutely do not want is to do something that does not live up to the level of season one.

“That would be a really bad idea.”

‘The Night Manager’ proved to be a massive hit when it first aired last year, attracting between eight and 10 million viewers, while its three stars won Golden Globes and the director won an Emmy.